Presentation of the new book “Creativity and wellbeing. Analytic towards creativity”

Dear Friends and Colleagues!!!

The Moscow institute of psychoanalysis and the Italian institute of Micropsychoanalysis invite you to the presentation of the new book of Daniela Gariglio and Daniel Lyzek, “Creativity and wellbeing. Analytic towards creativity”, and a meeting with Bruna Marzi, head of the project.

22 may 2021 (Saturday)

from 18:30 to 19:30 (Moscow)

The programme includes: